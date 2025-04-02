Today, April 2, the Supreme Court flagged the rising trend of filing rape cases citing false promise of marriage. The Supreme Court bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal said that romance gone wrong and break up of couple should not ideally result in rape cases by the women involved, especially in light of the changing moral values in the society. The apex court observed while hearing a plea by a man seeking to quash rape charges levelled against him by a woman who was engaged to him. In her complaint, the woman claimed that she was subjected to sex on the false pretext of marriage. The top court further said that such cases are often a consequence of a conservative mindset. "The conservative mind is at play because the man is blamed here. There is lacunae in our system. At times the girl launches 5 cases against her in laws. Whatever observation you want from us or to set aside High Court observation...that's okay.. ultimately you are the victim," the court remarked. ‘Shocks Our Conscience’: Supreme Court Orders Compensation of INR 10 Lakh Each Over Demolitions in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

Woman Claims She Was Subjected to Sex on the False Pretext of Marriage

Conservative mindset: Supreme Court flags rising trend of rape on false promise of marriage cases Read full story: https://t.co/l1y5zrqZkU pic.twitter.com/pMtP0H4e3g — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 2, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

