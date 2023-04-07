In a video that went viral online, an RPF (Railway Protection Force) woman constable can be seen saving the life of a passenger who fell while trying to step out of a moving train. The incident took place at Malad Railway station. The woman constable has been identified as Priyanka Chatterjee. The clip shows the constable and another person rushing to help the man, and pulling him back immediately. Video: Passenger Slips, Falls While Trying to Board Moving Mumbai Local Train at Virar Station, Alert Lady Constable Saves Her Life.

RPF Woman Constable Saves Passenger

