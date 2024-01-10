Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have declined the Ram Temple invitation, calling it an RSS/BJP event. The development was confirmed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who, in a letter, said that religion is a personal matter, but the RSS and BJP have made the Ayodhya temple a political project. "Inauguration of incomplete temple in Ayodhya by leaders of BJP, RSS obviously brought forward for electoral gain," the Congress said. Giant Bell Weighing 2400 Kg for Ram Mandir: People From Uttar Pradesh's Etah Make Offering to Ayodhya Ram Temple (View Pic).

Congress Declines Ram Temple Invitation

Congress president & LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury decline the invitation "to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event": Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary… pic.twitter.com/REc503PBVv — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

