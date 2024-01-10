The Ram Temple trust on Wednesday, January 10, said that a giant bell, weighing 2400 kg, has been offered for Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Ayodhya Ram Temple trust said that a delegation of people from Etah, Uttar Pradesh, offered the giant bell for the Ram Mandir ahead of its inauguration on January 22. The giant bell weighing 2,400 kg has been made of "ashtadhatu" (eight metals) and will be sent to Ayodhya from Jalesar town in Etah district. As per a report in the news agency IANS, the giant bell has been manufactured at a cost of Rs 25 lakh and will be transported by train to Ayodhya.Ram Temple Consecration: ‘Ashtadhatu’ 2,400 Kg Bell Crafted From Eight Metals en Route to Ayodhya Ram Mandir From Etah (See Pic).

Giant Bell Offered for Ram Temple in Ayodhya

PHOTO | Giant bell, weighing 2400 kg, offered for Ram temple in Ayodhya by a delegation of people from Etah: Temple trust in statement.#RamMandir pic.twitter.com/Uzfw9uhlDI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 10, 2024

