Russia's Gazprom on Saturday, November 25, set a new record for gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. The previous record was made on November 23. "On November 25, the nomination of the Chinese side for Russian gas supplies over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline was again above daily contractual commitments. Gazprom supplied all the requested volumes and set a new historical record of daily gas supplies to China," the company said. Russia President Vladimir Putin Seen with Nuclear Briefcase After Meeting Chinese Counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing (Watch Video).

Russia Set New Record for Daily Gas Deliveries to China

