Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has urged all the Indian nationals who are currently stranded in Ukraine to reach out and seek assistance to ensure safe mobility back to India. He further said that this is a crucial time and Govt of Haryana will extend all possible support to citizens of Indian nationalities in close collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Check Tweet:

