Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Speaking at a conference of international policy experts, Putin accused the US and its allies of trying to dictate their terms to other nations in a "dangerous and bloody" domination game. Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Nuclear Option Should Not Be Resorted to by Any Side,’ Rajnath Singh Tells Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

No Intention of Using Nuclear Weapon:

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)