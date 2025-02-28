Social media influencer IIT Baba aka Abhay Singh alleged that he was assaulted inside a Noida news studio during a live debate show. In an Instagram Live, he claimed that saffron-clad men attacked him with sticksand forcibly locked him in a room. The incident occurred at a private news channel in Sector 126, where Baba was invited for a debate. Following the attack, he staged a protest outside a local police post, demanding action against the culprits. His complaint letter, now viral, details the assault. Police intervened and convinced him to leave, but no official statement has been issued yet. Videos of the attack are circulating online. 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh Accused of Making Derogatory Remarks About Goddess Kali, Priyanka Chaturvedi Urges CM Yogi Adityanath To Take Action as Video Goes Viral.

IIT Baba Attacked?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhey Singh (@kalkiworld777)

IIT Baba Assaulted Inside Newsroom

नोएडा के न्यूज नेशन मीडिया ऑफिस में IIT बाबा अभय सिंह से हाथापाई। दरअसल, एक डिबेट में कुछ बाबा बुलाए गए थे। इस दौरान मांस–मदिरा खाने पर कुछ कहासुनी हुई। जिसके बाद अभय सिंह पर एक बाबा ने डंडे से प्रहार किया, उन्हें कमरे में बंद करने की कोशिश की। मामला पुलिस तक पहुंचा। pic.twitter.com/5dtiojOMR7 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 28, 2025

