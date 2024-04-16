Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met actor Salman Khan on Tuesday, April 16, days after shots were fired outside the actor's home in Mumbai's Bandra. Eknath Shinde's office posted photos and video of the meet on social media. Security around the Galaxy apartments was tightened as the Chief Minister arrived. Salman Khan Firing Case: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Bishnoi.

Salman Khan Firing Incident

#WATCH | Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met actor Salman Khan at his residence. Inside visuals from the residence. (Source: Eknath Shinde office) pic.twitter.com/lbMmfCOBNm — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Eknath Shinde Arrives At Salman Khan's Home

Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met actor Salman Khan at his residence. (Source: Eknath Shinde office) pic.twitter.com/B6ajFZ3JOP — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)