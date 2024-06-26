Congress on Wednesday re-appointed Sam Pitroda as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) with immediate effect. Earlier, Sam Pitroda resigned as the Indian Overseas Congress chief after his statement depicting India’s diversity based on skin colour snowballed into a major controversy. Sam Pitroda Stokes Another Controversy With 'Racist' Remarks, Says 'People in East Look Like Chinese, in South Look Like Africans' (Watch Video).

Sam Pitroda Reappointed as IOC Chairman

Hon'ble Congress President has reappointed Shri Sam Pitroda as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/IuenNnh2hx — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) June 26, 2024

