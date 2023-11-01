A review petition has been moved in the Supreme Court challenging the top court's constitutional bench judgement, which denied a plea seeking marriage equality for same-sex couples. On October 17, the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the legal recognition of same-sex marriage. The five-judge Constitution bench hearing the pleas comprised Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha. Same-Sex Marriage: 'Gender of Person Not Same as Their Sexuality', Says CJI DY Chandrachud While Reading Judgment.

Same-Sex Marriage

Review petition moved in Supreme Court challenging the top court's constitution bench judgement which denied a plea seeking marriage equality for same-sex couples. pic.twitter.com/wMyf0sfx15 — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)