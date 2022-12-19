BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said that same-sex relationships are okay but not same-sex marriages. Speaking to NDTV, the BJP MP said, "Same-sex marriages have not been recognised and is contrary to Indian ethos, traditions." He also opposed same-sex marriages in the country. Earlier in the day, Modi said that same-sex marriage would "shred" the delicate fabric of society. Same-Sex Marriage Unacceptable, Should Not Be Legalised in India, Says BJP MP Sushil Modi in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video).

Same-Sex Relationships Okay

Watch Video:

#NDTVExclusive | "Same-sex marriages have not been recognised and is contrary to Indian ethos, traditions": BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) on his opposition to same-sex marriages pic.twitter.com/fIkIiGyX6s — NDTV (@ndtv) December 19, 2022

