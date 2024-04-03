Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, released from the Tihar jail today, April 3, met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, at the CM's residence. A 17-second video clip of Sanjay Singh meeting Sunita Kejriwal has also gone viral on social media. The clip shows Sanjay Singh arriving at the CM's residence in Delhi and seeking Sunita Kejriwal's blessings by touching her feet. Sanjay Singh Released From Tihar Jail: AAP Leader Walks Out of Jail, Says 'Not Time To Celebrate but Struggle' (Watch Videos).

Sanjay Singh Meets Sunita Kejriwal

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, at the CM's residence Singh after his release from Tihar Jail on bail first visited CM Kejriwal's residence pic.twitter.com/nJUB6BSAnZ — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)