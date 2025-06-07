Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik is currently in the ICU due to serious kidney problems, he revealed in a tweet on X. In a post on X, Malik wrote, “Whether I live or not, I want to tell the truth to my countrymen,” while claiming he rejected bribes of INR 150 crore during his tenure. He accused the Centre of trying to trap him in a false chargesheet filed by the CBI, alleging it was retaliation for exposing corruption in a cancelled tender. “I myself had told the Prime Minister about the corruption,” he said, reiterating that he cancelled the deal before it was later approved post-transfer. Defending his record, Malik said he had always sided with farmers and wrestlers in their protests, and raised concerns over the uninvestigated Pulwama attack. Despite a political career spanning over 50 years, he said, "I am still living in a one-room house and am also in debt." Notably, the CBI has filed a chargesheet against Malik and five others regarding alleged corruption in a INR 2,200-crore Kiru hydropower project contract. ‘My Condition Very Serious’: Satya Pal Malik Posts Photo From Hospital Hours After CBI Files Chargesheet Against Him in Kiru Hydropower Case.

Satya Pal Malik in ICU, Says Government Trying to Frame Him

नमस्कार साथियों। मैं पिछले लगभग एक महीने के करीब से हस्पताल में भर्ती हूं और किड़नी की समस्या से जूझ रहा हूं। परसों सुबह से मैं ठीक था लेकिन आज फिर से मुझे ICU में शिफ्ट करना पड़ा। मेरी हालत बहुत गंभीर होती जा रही है। मैं रहूं या ना रहूं इसलिए अपने देशवासियों को सच्चाई बताना… — Satyapal Malik (@SatyapalMalik6) June 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)