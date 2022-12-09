The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather bulletin said that several cyclone Mandous weakened into cyclonic storm about 180 KM NE of Karaikal. It will move west northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the adjoining south AP coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph around midnight of December 9 to early hours of 10 Dec. An orange alert has been issued for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts. Cyclone Mandous: Cyclonic Storm Nears Tamil Nadu Coast; Chennai Civic Body Shuts Parks, Playgrounds

Check Tweet:

SCS Mandous weakened into CS about 180km NE of https://t.co/aRLAsS6um2 cross north TN, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram(Mahabalipuram)during midnight of 9Dec to early hours of 10Dec. pic.twitter.com/TrberzMHw1 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 9, 2022

