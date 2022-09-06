SDRF team conducted exercise in Uttarakhand river to deal with water logging and flood situations after rain. Meanwhile, a remote operated lifebuiy was also included in the SDRF fleet. It can save lives of people trapped in water within a radius of 500 meter.

