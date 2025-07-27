A shocking incident unfolded at the renowned Chintaman Ganesh Temple in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, when a man entered the premises armed with a knife and issued death threats. The accused, identified as Mahesh Yadav, confronted the priest’s son, Jay Dubey, and temple sevak Lokesh Soni on Saturday afternoon, demanding money allegedly owed to him. A video of the confrontation has since gone viral, showing Yadav threatening the priest’s family and pushing them while brandishing a sharp weapon. He warned of a return attack if his money wasn’t paid within 24 hours. According to reports, the dispute stems from money Yadav spent on a legal matter related to the priest. The Mandi Police Station registered a case under IPC Sections 296 and 351(2), and the Arms Act. The incident has raised major concerns over the temple’s security. Investigation is ongoing. Madhya Pradesh: Viral Video Shows MPPSC Officer Priyanka Kadam, Who Was Selected Under Disability Quota, Dancing on Stage; Row Erupts Over Recruitment Process.

Man With Knife Threatens Priest at MP’s Chintaman Ganesh Temple

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)