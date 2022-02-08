Seven army personnel who were struck by avalanche in high altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on February have been confirmed dead om Tuesday. The bodies of the soldiers have been retrieved from the avalanche site. Notable, there was an inclement weather and heavy snowfall in the area over the past few days.

Tweet By ANI:

Seven Army personnel who were struck by avalanche in high altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on 6 Feb have been confirmed dead, their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/2SZMML8GzC — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)