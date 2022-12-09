The India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has predicted that Cyclone Mandous is very likely to maintain its intensity of Severe Cyclonic Storm till early morning of Friday and then weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by today noon. Under the influence of Cyclone Mandous, the IMD said that many regions of north coastal Tamil Nadu , Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, north interior Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, south Interior Karnataka and Kerala are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall today. Cyclone Mandous Update: Cyclonic Storm Mandous Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Says IMD

Check Tweet:

Severe cyclonic storm 'Mandous' is very likely to maintain the intensity of a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 06 hours & then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm.#CycloneMandous — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

Cyclone will continue to move west-northwestwards & cross north Tamilnadu, Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts b/w Puducherry & Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

Cyclonic Storm To Move Across Tamil Nadu, To Cross Coast Near Chennai

