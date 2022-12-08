The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Mandous, that formed due to deep depression at Bay of Bengal, has transformed into severe cyclonic storm. IMD said that the cyclonic storm Mandous intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and and lay centered at 1730 IST over Southwest of Bay of Bengal about 350 km East-South East of Karaikal and about 440 km Southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to maintain its intensity of severe cyclonic storm till early morning of December 9 and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by forenoon of December 9. Also Read | Chennai Weather Forecast: High Alert Issued in View of Cyclone Mandous, IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall on These Days.

Cyclonic Storm Mandous Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm

The CS Mandous intensified into a SCS and lay centered at 1730 IST over SW BoB about 350 km ESE of Karaikal and about 440 km SE of Chennai. It is very likely to maintain its intensity of SCS till early morning of 9th Dec and then weaken gradually into a CS by forenoon of 9th Dec. pic.twitter.com/T3kjSiuysi — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 8, 2022

