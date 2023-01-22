Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday night called Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after the violent protests of Bajrang Dal in the state against the Bollywood star's upcoming movie Pathaan. Assam CM wrote, "Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents." Yesterday, Assam CM said in a press conference, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan," when asked about the protests. 'Who Is Shah Rukh Khan', Asks Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Pathaan's Release Controversy (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Calls Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma:

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

'Who Is Shah Rukh Khan', Asks Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma:

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma is asking who’s Shah Rukh Khan. Wao! pic.twitter.com/7bqsdsVTjG — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) January 21, 2023

