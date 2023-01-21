"Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or the film Pathaan", said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to media persons when quizzed over the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists at Narengi in the city over SRK's Pathaan's release. The YRF spy thriller is all set to hit the big screens on January 25. Shah Rukh Khan Gives a Fun Reply to Fan Waiting Outside Mannat to Catch a Glimpse of the Pathaan Star.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Asks 'Who Is SRK':

''Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan'', replies Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to mediapersons’ questions on violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists who stormed theatre at Narengi in Guwahati where “Pathaan” is slated to be screened — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2023

Watch Viral Video:

Who is Shah Rukh Khan ?? - Assam CM pic.twitter.com/3PawwYLNuq — 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐬𝐡🗿 (@_bibulous) January 21, 2023

