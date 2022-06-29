Condemning the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi on Wednesday issued a statement thereby calling the incident "not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam." Meanwhile, the NIA has registered a case against the two accused under UAPA.

Check tweet:

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi issues a statement on the Udaipur beheading incident; condemning the act, he calls it "not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam." pic.twitter.com/UVVpvqYM4h — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

