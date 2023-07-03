NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Monday said that they have taken the decision to join the NDA government for the betterment of Maharashtra. When asked as to who will be NCP national president, Pawar quickly said, "Have you forgotten that Sharad Pawar is the party's national president?". Meanwhile, Supriya Sule has sought the disqualification of Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare for anti-party activities. Eknath Shinde Government in Maharashtra To Fall? BJP Can Retain Power With Support of NCP MLAs if Chief Minister and Some Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualified.

Ajit Pawar on Who Will Be NCP National President

Maharashtra | "Have you forgotten that Sharad Pawar is the party's national president?," says Ajit Pawar on being asked who will be NCP national president now. pic.twitter.com/ypj9OuklCp — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)