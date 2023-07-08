A heartwarming video of NCP chief Sharad Pawar meeting his supporters in Maharahstra is going viral on social media. The 1-minute 30-second video clip shows the NCP chief stopping his car to meet his supporters waiting outside a restaurant in Asangaon. As the video moves forward, Pawar can be seen meeting his supporters as they shower flower petals on him. The incident took place when Sharad Pawar was on his way to address a rally in the Yeola area of Nashik district. Today, NCP chief Sharad Pawar will address a rally in the Yeola area of Nashik district. 'Sharad Pawar', NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Raises His Hand When Asked Who Will Be the Reliable Face of the Party (Watch Video).

Sharad Pawar Meets His Supporters Outside a Restaurant in Asangaon

#WATCH | Maharashtra | NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets his supporters outside a restaurant in Asangaon ahead of his rally in Yeola area of Nashik district later today. pic.twitter.com/VRYPpgSgiT — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

