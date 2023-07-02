NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday reacted to Ajit Pawar and nine other MLAs taking oath as Maharashtra Ministers. The nine MLAs and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined the NDA government in the state. During his interview, Sharad Pawar was asked about who will be the reliable face of the party to which he quickly raised his hand and said "Sharad Pawar". A video of the same has also gone viral on social media. Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar Taking Oath As Deputy CM: 'Our Main Strength Is the Common People, They Have Elected Us', Says NCP Chief.

NCP Chief on Who Will Be the Reliable Face of the Party

#WATCH | NCP chief Sharad Pawar raises his hand and says "Sharad Pawar" when asked about who will be the reliable face of the party pic.twitter.com/2sVWf3RK62 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

