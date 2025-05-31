In response to circulating social media claims of an unlawful arrest of Sharmishta Panoli over "derogatory" social media post on Operation Sindoor, the Kolkata Police have issued a statement refuting the allegations surrounding the case. The police confirmed that all legal procedures were duly followed in the arrest of Sharmishta Panoli, who had repeatedly evaded summons and was eventually apprehended in Gurgaon on the basis of a court-issued warrant. She was produced before the magistrate and granted transit remand in accordance with legal protocol. Police have urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation and rely on verified sources for updates. Sharmishtha Panoli was arrested from Gurugram for making a post on Instagram in which alleged that the Hindi film actors were silent on Operation Sindoor. Sharmishta Panoli Arrested: Pune Law Student Held in Gurugram by Kolkata Police for ‘Derogatory’ Social Media Post on Operation Sindoor That Hurt Religious Sentiments.

Kolkata Police Clarify Lawful Arrest of Sharmishta Panoli

In reference to Garden Reach Police Station Case No. 136 dated 15.05.2025, certain social media narratives suggesting an unlawful arrest of a law student are factually incorrect and misleading. All legal procedures were duly adhered to. All attempts were made to serve notice,… — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) May 31, 2025

