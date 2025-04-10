In a controversial statement, the Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of rape, observing that the woman, being an adult and educated, had "invited trouble" upon herself. The case involved an alleged incident where the man met the woman at a bar in Hauz Khas, Delhi. Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh made the remarks while hearing the bail plea of Nischal Chandak, who was arrested in December 2024. The court noted that the woman voluntarily accompanied the accused and questioned her decision-making, stating that she was mature enough to understand the consequences of her actions. The Court is of the view that even if the victim's allegations are accepted as true, it can still be concluded that she herself invited trouble and was also responsible for it," Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh observed while granting bail to the accused. ‘Unacceptable’: Allahabad High Court Bar Association Expresses Displeasure Over ‘Clandestine’ Swearing-In of Justice Yashwant Verma.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh Grants Bail to Rape Accused in Allahabad High Court

She herself invited trouble: Allahabad High Court blames rape victim, grants bail to accused Read more here: https://t.co/KyfeKqpeg2 pic.twitter.com/d6FJjhuEr1 — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 10, 2025

