An old building near the official residence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla has been gutted in a late night fire. No loss of life has been reported as no one was present in the building when the fire broke out. The building is around 400-500 metre away from the CM's residence. The fire broke out at around 4:30 am after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Cowboy Barbecue in Mulund, Three Injured.

Fire Near CM’s Official Residence in Shimla:

Shimla, Himachal | Fire broke out in an old vacant building, about 150 meters from Oakover, CM's residence, at around 4.30 am today. Fire was doused in 2 hrs. Reason behind fire not known. No casualties, adjacent buildings were saved from fire: state disaster management authority pic.twitter.com/fG6HT16OE8 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

