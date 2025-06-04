Popular social media influencer, YouTuber and ex-Bigg Boss Shivani Kumari has once again grabbed attention, this time not for her usual content but for a serious altercation at her home involving her neighbours. What’s surprising is that Shivani, staying true to her work ethic, filmed the entire incident and turned it into a vlog, which she later uploaded to her channel. Shivani hails from Arayari village in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district and is well-known for her content focusing on rural life, family stories, and local issues. The recent clash reportedly broke out over a disagreement with her neighbours, escalating quickly into a physical confrontation. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Calls Shivani Kumari ‘Besharam’ Over Toy Dispute.

Shivani Kumari Gets Into a Heated Argument With Neighbours

यूट्यूबर शिवानी कुमारी के घर में पड़ोसियों से मार हो गया. इस बवाल का भी शिवानी ने ब्लॉग बनाया है. काम के प्रति डेडिकेशन समझ रहे हैं. शिवानी यूपी के ओरैया जिले के अरयारी गांव की रहने वाली हैं और पेशे से सोशल मीडिया इन्फ्लुएंसर हैं. pic.twitter.com/fLPuZKF7gs — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)