PM Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the brutal terrorist attack against Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. PM Narendra Modi, in his tweet, said that "Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees." Firing and explosions in Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul claimed two lives on Saturday morning.

Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

