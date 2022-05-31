Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu - better known by his stage name of Sidhu Moose Wala - was shot dead in Mansa district on Sunday evening. The 28-year-old singer's last rites will be performed today at his ancestral agriculture land at Moosa village. Meanwhile, a huge crowd has gathered outside the residence of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Watch Live:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)