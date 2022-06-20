The Delhi police on Monday said that 8 grenades, 9 electric detonators, 3 pistols, and 1 assault rifle were recovered from the arrested accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala Murder case. Police officials also said that one of the three arrested accused was in touch with main conspirator Goldy Brar at the time of the incident. "Accused had conducted multiple recces before executing murder," said HGS Dhaliwal, special CP, Delhi Police.

Check tweet:

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 8 grenades, 9 electric detonators, 3 pistols, 1 assault rifle recovered from arrested accused, says Delhi Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)