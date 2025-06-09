Another couple has gone missing in Northeast India, this time in Sikkim’s Mangan district. Newlyweds Kaushalendra Pratap Singh and his wife Ankita Singh from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district disappeared after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into the Teesta River in Sikkim’s Mangan district. The accident occurred on May 29 when their car skidded off the road near Munsithang along the Lachen-Lachung highway. The couple had travelled to Sikkim for their honeymoon on May 24 and have not been heard from since the accident. Reportedly, among the 11 people in the vehicle, one died, two were rescued, and eight, including the couple, remain missing. A large-scale search operation is underway, though rescue efforts are being hampered by bad weather. Indore Couple Missing Case: Meghalaya Police Apprehends 3 Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, Protocol Being Followed for Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Transit.

Newlywed UP Couple Go Missing While on Their Honeymoon in Sikkim

हनीमून मनाने सिक्किम गए प्रतापगढ़, यूपी के कौशलेंद्र प्रताप सिंह और पत्नी अंकिता सिंह 29 मई से लापता हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि 11 टूरिस्ट से भरी गाड़ी गहरी खाई में जाकर नदी में गिर गई। 8 टूरिस्ट अभी लापता हैं। इसमें कपल भी शामिल है। pic.twitter.com/zLpV0ucyMh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 9, 2025

