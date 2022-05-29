Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said the state of education in West Bengal is alarming. "25 Vice Chancellors were appointed against law. I will examine whether the role of Governor can be curtailed. These are tactics to divert attention from what is happening in the (SSC) recruitment scam," reported ANI, quoting Dhankhar as saying. Earlier this week, the state Cabinet passed a proposal to make the chief minister the chancellor of state universities.

Check Tweet:

