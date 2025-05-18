Sister of Colonel Sofia Qureshi, Shayna Sunsara, expressed pride over her sister's role in leading India's Operation Sindoor against Terrorism. Shayna also lauded the Operation while participating in the "Sindoor Yatra" being held in Vadodara, Gujarat, on May 18 to honour the bravery of the Indian armed forces. Speaking to news agency ANI, Shayna lauded the Central government's action under PM Narendra Modi's leadership against terrorism. Shayna highlighted India's globally recognised defence strength and unwavering resolve. She further remembered Param Vir Chakra awarded to Captain Vikram Batra as she quoted him stating, "Either I will come back after hoisting the tricolor, or I will come back wrapped in the tricolor." Operation Sindoor: Indian Government to Send Delegations for Diplomatic Outreach to Expose Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism.

