Singapore envoy to India Simon Wong today shared photographs of a car spotted in Delhi with fake diplomatic corps number plates of his country. “This is NOT our Embassy car,” Wong posted on X, formerly Twitter. He warned people to be “extra careful” if they see this car unattended “, especially at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.” He said he had informed the External Affairs Ministry and the police about the fake plates. 'Always Good to Spell Check First': Singapore Misspelled as Singapur on MCD-Installed Board in Delhi, High Commissioner Simon Wong Flags Spelling Mistake.

Singapore Envoy Alerts Police Over Car With Fake Number Plate

Alert ‼️⚠️‼️The car below bearing 63 CD plate is FAKE. This is NOT our Embassy car. We have alerted MEA & the Police. With so many threats around, be extra careful when you see this car parked unattended. Especially at the IGI. - 🙏🙏HC Wong@DelhiPolice @MEAIndia @DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/qphXYzhoVF — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) November 24, 2023

