The single-judge Justice Biren Vaishnav of Gujarat High Court Friday set aside the order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO and the PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of Modi's graduate and postgraduate degrees. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the PM's degree certificate. Gujarat High Court Quashes CIC’s Order Directing Gujarat University To Provide Info on PM Narendra Modi’s Bachelor's Degree, Imposes Rs 25,000 Fine on Arvind Kejriwal.

PM Narendra Modi's Degree:

Single-judge Justice Biren Vaishnav set aside the order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO and the PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of Modi's graduate and postgraduate degrees. — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

Arvind Kejriwal Fined:

Pertinently, the Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the PM's degree certificate. — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

