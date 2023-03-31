Gujarat High Court on Friday (March 31) rejected the plea to furnish the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a Bachelor's degree from Gujarat University. The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, raised the petition under the Right To Information Act (RTI). The Gujarat High Court has asked the Chief Information Officer to stop investigating Gujarat University and the Public Information Officer of PMO. Moreover, the Bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Arvind Kejriwal and refused to listen to stay order request. Arvind Kejriwal Takes Hard Dig at PM Narendra Modi Over Manish Sisodia Arrest, Says ‘Educated Prime Minister Would Have Known Importance of Education’.

Gujarat High Court Rejects RTI Filed By Arvind Kejriwal To Find PM Modi's Education

