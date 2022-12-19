In a shocking incident that took place in Canada, six people including a 73-year-old suspect died and one was seriously injured in a shooting at a residential building in the city of Vaughan. According to reports, the shooting took place in Canada's Ontario province on Sunday night, the local police said, reports Reuters. Canada Bans Conversion Therapy.

Six People Dead in Canada Shooting

Six people including the 73-year-old suspect died and one was seriously injured in a shooting at a residential building in the city of Vaughan in Canada's Ontario province on Sunday night, local police said: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)