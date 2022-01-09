Canada on Saturday banned conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is a practice that is used in an attempt to change the sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression of LGBTQ individuals. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada tweeted, "As of today, it’s official: Conversion therapy is banned in Canada. Our government’s legislation has come into force - which means it is now illegal to promote, advertise, benefit from, or subject someone to this hateful and harmful practice. LGBTQ2 rights are human rights."

Check Tweet:

As of today, it’s official: Conversion therapy is banned in Canada. Our government’s legislation has come into force - which means it is now illegal to promote, advertise, benefit from, or subject someone to this hateful and harmful practice. LGBTQ2 rights are human rights. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 7, 2022

