A man from Udaipur's Khanjipur area stunned doctors and onlookers after he arrived at a hospital carrying the very snake that had bitten him. Instead of panicking, he calmly placed the reptile in a bag and told doctors, "This is the one that bit me, please treat me quickly." The unusual scene was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media. Doctors immediately administered anti-venom and began treatment, crediting his timely arrival for saving his life. Baghpat Snake Bite Video: Youth Dies After Venomous Black Cobra Bites Him in Sleep in Uttar Pradesh.

Bitten by a Snake, Man Brings It Along to the Hospital in Udaipur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)