A video purportedly showing CCSU student leader Vikul Chaprana, a close aide of BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Somendra Tomar, hurling abuses and forcing a man to kneel and apologise in Meerut, has gone viral. The video, captured on the evening of October 19 at Tezgadhi intersection, shows Chaprana and his aides blocking the man’s car while police manage traffic. In the video, the man is seen folding his hands and apologising on his knees as Chaprana screams, "Somendra Tomar Bhaiya hai mera" (Somendra Tomar is my brother). The incident reportedly stemmed from an altercation over a vehicle, with Chaprana allegedly asserting dominance over the man, who appeared intoxicated. Meerut Horror: Man Shoots Friend 3 Times, Another Records Video of Horrific Murder; Case Registered.

CCSU Leader Vikul Chaprana Hurls Abuses, Forces Man to Apologise in Meerut

In UP's Meerut, a student leader claimed to associated with UP minister Somendra Tomar could be heard hurling abuses & forcing a man to kneel and apologise in presence of cops following an altercation. pic.twitter.com/YlXXHXPBXg — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

