The Indian National Congress party filed a plea against an order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) rejecting its application for a stay on the demand notice issued by the Income Tax (IT) department to recover over ₹105 crore in outstanding taxes. The Delhi High Court reserved its verdict on the matter on Tuesday, March 12. A Division Bench consisting of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav stated that there didn't seem to be a major flaw in the ITAT ruling and deferred their decision. The Bench stated that someone in the Congress party headquarters "went out to sleep," noting that the procedures against the party had begun in 2021. The Bench stated that the situation has been handled poorly overall. Money Laundering Case: ED Names Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Chargesheet.

Delhi HC Reserves Verdict on Plea for Stay on IT Demand Against Congress

