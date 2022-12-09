Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, December 9 extended birthday greetings to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and prayed for her long and healthy life.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is on a break today as Sonia Gandhi will celebrate her birthday in Ranthambore, and daughter Priyanka Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi will also join her. Sonia Gandhi Reaches Sawai Madhopur, Her Birthday to Be Celebrated in Ranthambhore.

Birthday Wishes From PM Narendra Modi

Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)