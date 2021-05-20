Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi's request came for children who lost both of their parents or an earning member of the family to COVID-19.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi wrote to PM Modi requesting him to consider providing free education in Navodaya Vidyalaya to children who lost both of their parents or an earning member of the family pic.twitter.com/cgPUP8rlSm — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

