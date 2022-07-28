Union minister Smriti Irani while speaking in the Lok Sabha said that Sonia Gandhi sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. "Sonia ji sanctioned humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post," Irani said. According to reports, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was present in the House before it was adjourned till 12 noon.

Check tweet:

Sonia Gandhi, you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. Sonia ji sanctioned humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post: Union minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha Congress interim pres Sonia Gandhi was present in the House before it adjourned till 12 noon pic.twitter.com/rQZhCyD4yb — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)