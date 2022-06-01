BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. There were speculations that the former Indian captain has stepped down from his position to begin a venture in politics after his latest tweet about 'planning to start something'

Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI: Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary to ANI pic.twitter.com/C2O3r550aL — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)