In a major setback to Cheetah Translocation Project, another cheetah died at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. The forest officials confirmed the demise of the male cheetah "Suraj". This death marks the eighth loss of a big cat in the span of almost four months. According to the reports, the sub-adult cheetah was found dead in the early hours of the morning at Kuno National Park. Authorities are currently working to determine the precise cause of Suraj's untimely demise. Another Cheetah Dies in Kuno: Death of Underweight Cheetah Tejas in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park Raises Concerns Over Ambitious Translocation Project.

South African Cheetah Dies at Kuno:

One more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh: forest officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2023

