South Korea scrambled fighter jets after North Korea flew 12 warplanes near its border on Thursday. Though they didn’t engage in any clash. Earlier, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of missile tests in less than two weeks. Video: Residents Take Shelter After North Korea Fires Missile Over Japan

South Korea says North Korea has flown warplanes near their shared border, South Korea scrambles fighter jets, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 13, 2022

